10 Best React Clipboard Libraries

@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
81.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rct

react-copy-to-clipboard

Copy-to-clipboard React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
783K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
ruc

react-use-clipboard

React hook that provides copy to clipboard functionality.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
icl

iclipboard

Manipulate clipboard anywhere 😀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ucc

use-clipboard-copy

📋 Lightweight copy to clipboard hook for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@welcome-ui/utils.copy

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4d ago
cop

@react-hook/copy

↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rhc

react-hook-clipboard

A React hook for accessing clipboard

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
16d ago
rcj

react-clipboard.js

React wrapper for clipboard.js (flashless clipboard)

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
uc

use-clippy

React Hook for reading from and writing to the user's clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rcb

@hashicorp/react-code-block

A simple code block with clipboard functionality

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
rch

react-copy-html-to-clipboard

[mod] Copy text/html to clipboard React component ~~ Added support to copy html to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rc

react-codecopy

A React component for "Copy to clipboard" button for your code snippets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
10mos ago
cli

@react-x/clipboard

Cross-platform React components for ReactDOM and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
558
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rz

react-zeroclipboard

react component that abstracts zeroclipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
492
Last Commit
4yrs ago
src

simple-react-clipboard

A simple and flexible React utility component for copying texts to the clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1yr ago
uch

use-clipboard-hook

Copy to clipboard React hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-copy-text

Copy text to the clipboard like it's 1999

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rc

react-clipboard

Component to allow user to easily copy text to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rcb

react-copy-button-wrapper

Component Wrapper for Copy to Clipboard Button with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ruc

@lokibai/react-use-copy-clipboard

https://www.npmjs.com/package/@lokibai/react-use-copy-clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcc

react-copy-code

A React component to add copy to clipboard funcitonality to 'pre code' blocks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
rcc

react-clipboardjs-copy

react clipboardjs copy clipboard.js npm package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

react-copytoclipboard

Helper for React component to copy value of element to clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
rc

react-c2c

Performant , lightweight and dependency free render prop loving copy 2 clipboard component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rg

react-gluejar

Paste images from your clipboard, declaratively

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
uc

@dcp-ui/utils.copy

A simple hook to copy text from a given HTML element to your clipboard with copy-to-clipboard library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
rr

react-revolution

React Revolution - interactive react components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
rcc

react-clipboard-component

React Clipboard Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rc

react-copyable

Clipboard copyable React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago