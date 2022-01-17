openbase logo
10 Best React Client Markdown Rendering Libraries

react-markdown

Markdown component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
18
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
react-markdown-editor-lite

a light-weight Markdown editor based on React. 一款轻量的基于React的markdown编辑器

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
commonmark-react-renderer

React renderer for CommonMark (rationalized Markdown)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-remarkable

A React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-markdown-renderer

Simple React component that renders Markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-markings

**Markdown** in <Components/>, <Components/> in **Markdown**

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-mark

⬇️ Configurable Markdown Components in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-lz-editor

A multilingual react rich-text editor component includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. Development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. 一款基于 draft-Js 和 ant-design 实现的 react 富文本编辑器组件，支持文本、图片、视频、音频、链接等元素插入，同时支持HTML、markdown、draft Raw格式。

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
923
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-markdown-js

Markdown to React Component converter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-markdown2

Yet another react component to render markdown.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago