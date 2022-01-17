Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Client Markdown Rendering Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rm
react-markdown
Markdown component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
rme
react-markdown-editor-lite
a light-weight Markdown editor based on React. 一款轻量的基于React的markdown编辑器
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
crr
commonmark-react-renderer
React renderer for CommonMark (rationalized Markdown)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-remarkable
A React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-markdown-renderer
Simple React component that renders Markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-markings
**Markdown** in <Components/>, <Components/> in **Markdown**
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mark
⬇️ Configurable Markdown Components in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rle
react-lz-editor
A multilingual react rich-text editor component includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. Development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. 一款基于 draft-Js 和 ant-design 实现的 react 富文本编辑器组件，支持文本、图片、视频、音频、链接等元素插入，同时支持HTML、markdown、draft Raw格式。
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
923
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rmj
react-markdown-js
Markdown to React Component converter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-markdown2
Yet another react component to render markdown.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package