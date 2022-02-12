Categories
10 Best React Checkbox Libraries
rm
@szhsin/react-menu
React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/checkbox
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/control-box
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-aria/checkbox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
82K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fluentui/react-checkbox
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-checkbox
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/checkbox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbc
react-btn-checkbox
React component for displaying checkboxes and radios as button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
for
@react-md/form
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/checkbox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@commercetools-uikit/checkbox-input
Component library 💅
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rct
react-checkbox-tree
A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-checkbox
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@crave/farmblocks-input-checkbox
React components for building web projects.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/checkbox
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-checkbox
React Checkbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
644K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/checkbox
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-inputs-validation
A react component for form inputs validation. Online demo examples
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcr
pretty-checkbox-react
A tiny react/preact wrapper around pretty-checkbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@createnl/grouped-checkboxes
Check all checkboxes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@atlaskit/checkbox
A checkbox is an input control that allows a user to select one or more options from a number of choices.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcg
react-checkbox-group
Sensible checkbox groups manipulation for DOM.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-multiselect-checkboxes
Spiffy multiselect with checkboxes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@idui/react-toggle-controls
React Toggle Controls
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
954
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
djc
draft-js-checkable-list-item
Checkable list item for Draft.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rac
@s-ui/react-atom-checkbox
AtomCheckbox is a component that displays an input checkbox w/ its expected behavior
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@govuk-react/checkbox
Styled checkbox component, also displaying label.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-checkbox
Material Components for React (MDC React)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-icheck
🔘 iCheck components built with React. Highly customizable checkbox, radio buttons and radio group.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rci
@hashicorp/react-checkbox-input
A boolean input that displays a checkbox and label.
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-multi-toggle
React-Multi-Toggle is a stylish toggle component that extends the functionality of a checkbox or a radio button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
@s-ui/react-form-checkbox
_**Important:**_ _The `@s-ui/react-form-checkbox` component **is not yet fully compliant with UX Design**, as it is still in WIP by UX team._ _**Please take into account the specifications defined [here](https://paper.dropbox.com/doc/SUI-Form-Elements-WIP
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@blaze-react/checkboxes
Boxes that are checked (ticked) when activated. They allow you to select single values for submission in a form (or not).
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-checkbox
React Checkbox component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
411
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
synfrastructure
A collection of highly reusable React components paired with sass utilities and mixins for speedy UI development
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@opuscapita/react-checkbox
OpusCapita react component template
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-animated-checkbox
A React component for animated checkbox
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcl
react-checkbox-list
A bootstrap-style react component for checkbox list
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@hawk-ui/checkbox
hawk-ui: Basic Checkbox Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvc
react-virtualized-checkbox
Checkbox group component with virtualization for large number of items
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@mbkit/checkbox
A checkbox input built with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-stylable-checkbox
Stylable checkbox component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
irc
itsa-react-checkbox
iOS-stylisch checkbox for react
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
icl
ink-checkbox-list
Checkbox list for ink.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@kalamazoo/checkbox
Checkbox component for use in forms
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
