openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Checkbox Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rm

@szhsin/react-menu

React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/checkbox

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/control-box

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago

@react-aria/checkbox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
82K
Last Commit
3d ago

@fluentui/react-checkbox

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
3d ago

@radix-ui/react-checkbox

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

@react-spectrum/checkbox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
rbc

react-btn-checkbox

React component for displaying checkboxes and radios as button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
for

@react-md/form

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@reach/checkbox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@commercetools-uikit/checkbox-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
rct

react-checkbox-tree

A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-checkbox

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@crave/farmblocks-input-checkbox

React components for building web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/checkbox

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
4d ago

rc-checkbox

React Checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
644K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@nature-ui/checkbox

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
6d ago
riv

react-inputs-validation

A react component for form inputs validation. Online demo examples

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
pcr

pretty-checkbox-react

A tiny react/preact wrapper around pretty-checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@createnl/grouped-checkboxes

Check all checkboxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago
che

@atlaskit/checkbox

A checkbox is an input control that allows a user to select one or more options from a number of choices.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
rcg

react-checkbox-group

Sensible checkbox groups manipulation for DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmc

react-multiselect-checkboxes

Spiffy multiselect with checkboxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit

@idui/react-toggle-controls

React Toggle Controls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
954
Last Commit
6d ago
djc

draft-js-checkable-list-item

Checkable list item for Draft.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rac

@s-ui/react-atom-checkbox

AtomCheckbox is a component that displays an input checkbox w/ its expected behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
che

@govuk-react/checkbox

Styled checkbox component, also displaying label.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit

@material/react-checkbox

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ri

react-icheck

🔘 iCheck components built with React. Highly customizable checkbox, radio buttons and radio group.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rm

react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rci

@hashicorp/react-checkbox-input

A boolean input that displays a checkbox and label.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
rmt

react-multi-toggle

React-Multi-Toggle is a stylish toggle component that extends the functionality of a checkbox or a radio button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfc

@s-ui/react-form-checkbox

_**Important:**_ _The `@s-ui/react-form-checkbox` component **is not yet fully compliant with UX Design**, as it is still in WIP by UX team._ _**Please take into account the specifications defined [here](https://paper.dropbox.com/doc/SUI-Form-Elements-WIP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
che

@blaze-react/checkboxes

Boxes that are checked (ticked) when activated. They allow you to select single values for submission in a form (or not).

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit

@trendmicro/react-checkbox

React Checkbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
411
Last Commit
3yrs ago

synfrastructure

A collection of highly reusable React components paired with sass utilities and mixins for speedy UI development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@opuscapita/react-checkbox

OpusCapita react component template

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rac

react-animated-checkbox

A React component for animated checkbox

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcl

react-checkbox-list

A bootstrap-style react component for checkbox list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
6yrs ago
che

@hawk-ui/checkbox

hawk-ui: Basic Checkbox Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
rvc

react-virtualized-checkbox

Checkbox group component with virtualization for large number of items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
che

@mbkit/checkbox

A checkbox input built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
rsc

react-stylable-checkbox

Stylable checkbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
irc

itsa-react-checkbox

iOS-stylisch checkbox for react

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
icl

ink-checkbox-list

Checkbox list for ink.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
che

@kalamazoo/checkbox

Checkbox component for use in forms

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit