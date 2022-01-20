openbase logo
10 Best React Chat Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-mentions

@mention people in a textarea

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

react-chat-widget

Awesome chat widget for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

stream-chat-react

Stream Chat official react SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
4d ago

react-chat-window

Intercom-style live chat window written in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-chat-elements

Reactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

@progress/kendo-react-conversational-ui

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rmc

react-messenger-customer-chat

React component for messenger customer chat plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
rsc

react-simple-chatbot

💬 Easy way to create conversation chats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

so-react-chat-widget

Awesome chat widget for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
rcu

react-chat-ui

🙊 A library of React components for building chat UI's.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rgc

react-gifted-chat

React Gifted Chat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-chat-window-more

Intercom-style live chat window written in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@theneonproject/react-chat-window

Intercom-style live chat window written in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use