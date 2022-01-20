Categories
10 Best React Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-mentions
@mention people in a textarea
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
react-chat-widget
Awesome chat widget for your React App
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
stream-chat-react
Stream Chat official react SDK
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-chat-window
Intercom-style live chat window written in react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-chat-elements
Reactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
@progress/kendo-react-conversational-ui
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-messenger-customer-chat
React component for messenger customer chat plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-simple-chatbot
💬 Easy way to create conversation chats
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
so-react-chat-widget
Awesome chat widget for your React App
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcu
react-chat-ui
🙊 A library of React components for building chat UI's.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-gifted-chat
React Gifted Chat
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-chat-window-more
Intercom-style live chat window written in react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@theneonproject/react-chat-window
Intercom-style live chat window written in react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
