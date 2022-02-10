openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Chart Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

recharts

Redefined chart library built with React and D3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
847K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant

react-chartjs-2

React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv

nivo

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

victory

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned

@ant-design/charts

A React Chart Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc

react-gauge-chart

React component for displaying a gauge chart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
efr

echarts-for-react

⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rgc

react-google-charts

A thin, typed, React wrapper over Google Charts Visualization and Charts API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant

react-vis

Data Visualization Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

react-pivottable

React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback