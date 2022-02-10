Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Chart Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
recharts
Redefined chart library built with React and D3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
847K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
9
Performant
react-chartjs-2
React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
3
Performant
niv
nivo
nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
victory
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
1
Abandoned
@ant-design/charts
A React Chart Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chart
React component for displaying a gauge chart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Performant
2
Great Documentation
efr
echarts-for-react
⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rgc
react-google-charts
A thin, typed, React wrapper over Google Charts Visualization and Charts API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
react-vis
Data Visualization Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
react-pivottable
React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package