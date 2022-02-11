Categories
10 Best React Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
rig
react-image-gallery
React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
4
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
rrc
react-responsive-carousel
React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
rmu
react-material-ui-carousel
A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
nuka-carousel
Pure React Carousel Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
8hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slick
React carousel component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
19
Buggy
rac
react-alice-carousel
React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
rmc
react-multi-carousel
A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rs
react-swipe
↔️ Swipe.js as a React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@brainhubeu/react-carousel
A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
ris
react-id-swiper
A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ras
react-awesome-slider
React content transition slider. Awesome Slider is a 60fps, light weight, performant component that renders an animated set of production ready UI general purpose sliders with fullpage transition support for NextJS and GatsbyJS. 🖥️ 📱
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ri
react-images
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
roc
react-owl-carousel
React + Owl Carousel
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-swipeable
React swipe event handler hook
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
roc
react-owl-carousel2
React + Owl Carousel 2
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pure-react-carousel
A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
rec
react-elastic-carousel
A flexible and responsive carousel component for react https://sag1v.github.io/react-elastic-carousel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
24.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-flickity-component
A React.js component for using @desandro's Flickity
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-touch-carousel
Ultra-customizable carousel framework for React.JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbc
react-bootstrap-carousel
React part of bootstrap carousel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
884
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sli
slidish
React component for building full-featured sliders
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ras
react-animated-slider
Animated slider/carousel component for react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Buggy
material-auto-rotating-carousel
Introduce users to your app with this Material-style carousel.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dynamic-swiper
React wrapper around iDangerous swiper that auto-magically re-initializes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
re-carousel
Minimal carousel component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
rsc
react-slick-carousel
React carousel component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ric
react-image-carousel
simple react image carousel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgg
react-gesture-gallery
a react image gallery with gesture support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gallery
A simple gallery with swipe using ReactJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
