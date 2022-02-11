openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Carousel Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
rig

react-image-gallery

React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
rrc

react-responsive-carousel

React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
rmu

react-material-ui-carousel

A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
1Buggy

nuka-carousel

Pure React Carousel Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
8hrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs

react-slick

React carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy
rac

react-alice-carousel

React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
rmc

react-multi-carousel

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rs

react-swipe

↔️ Swipe.js as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@brainhubeu/react-carousel

A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
ris

react-id-swiper

A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ras

react-awesome-slider

React content transition slider. Awesome Slider is a 60fps, light weight, performant component that renders an animated set of production ready UI general purpose sliders with fullpage transition support for NextJS and GatsbyJS. 🖥️ 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ri

react-images

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
roc

react-owl-carousel

React + Owl Carousel

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-swipeable

React swipe event handler hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
roc

react-owl-carousel2

React + Owl Carousel 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

pure-react-carousel

A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
rec

react-elastic-carousel

A flexible and responsive carousel component for react https://sag1v.github.io/react-elastic-carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
24.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
rfc

react-flickity-component

A React.js component for using @desandro's Flickity

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rtc

react-touch-carousel

Ultra-customizable carousel framework for React.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rbc

react-bootstrap-carousel

React part of bootstrap carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
884
Last Commit
6mos ago
sli

slidish

React component for building full-featured sliders

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
ras

react-animated-slider

Animated slider/carousel component for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Buggy

material-auto-rotating-carousel

Introduce users to your app with this Material-style carousel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rds

react-dynamic-swiper

React wrapper around iDangerous swiper that auto-magically re-initializes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rc

re-carousel

Minimal carousel component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
rsc

react-slick-carousel

React carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ric

react-image-carousel

simple react image carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rgg

react-gesture-gallery

a react image gallery with gesture support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rg

react-gallery

A simple gallery with swipe using ReactJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago