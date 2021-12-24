openbase logo
10 Best React Canvas Libraries

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant

react-konva

React + Canvas = Love. JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@crello/react-lottie

React wrapper for Airbnb Lottie (lottie-web)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-canvas-draw

React Component for drawing in canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable

react-canvas

High performance <canvas> rendering for React components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback

react-art

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
40.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-planner

✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
973
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@workday/canvas-kit-react-common

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
react-signature-canvas

A React wrapper component around signature_pad (in < 150 LoC). Unopinionated and heavily updated fork of react-signature-pad

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
79.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-lineto

Draw a line between two elements in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-canvas-wrapper

🖼 React component that wraps a canvas element and offers a clean API for drawing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
14d ago
@react-vertex/core

◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-fabricjs

fabricjs implemented by react

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
react-three

React bindings to create and control a 3D scene using three.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-three-renderer

Render into a three.js canvas using React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-particles-webgl

🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-chart-canvas

react chart canvas base structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-pixi

Create/control a Pixi.js canvas using React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
737
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-canvas-component

React Canvas Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
konva-react

Using Konva library with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
blacksheep-react-canvas

A canvas conponent for react, with some ease of use functions

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit