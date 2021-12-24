Categories
10 Best React Canvas Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
react-konva
React + Canvas = Love. JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@crello/react-lottie
React wrapper for Airbnb Lottie (lottie-web)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcd
react-canvas-draw
React Component for drawing in canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
react-canvas
High performance <canvas> rendering for React components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
react-art
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
40.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-planner
✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
973
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@workday/canvas-kit-react-common
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-signature-canvas
A React wrapper component around signature_pad (in < 150 LoC). Unopinionated and heavily updated fork of react-signature-pad
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
79.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rl
react-lineto
Draw a line between two elements in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rcw
react-canvas-wrapper
🖼 React component that wraps a canvas element and offers a clean API for drawing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@react-vertex/core
◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-fabricjs
fabricjs implemented by react
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-three
React bindings to create and control a 3D scene using three.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rtr
react-three-renderer
Render into a three.js canvas using React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpw
react-particles-webgl
🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-chart-canvas
react chart canvas base structure
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pixi
Create/control a Pixi.js canvas using React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
737
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-canvas-component
React Canvas Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kr
konva-react
Using Konva library with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brc
blacksheep-react-canvas
A canvas conponent for react, with some ease of use functions
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package