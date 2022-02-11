openbase logo
10 Best React Camera Libraries

expo-camera

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation
rw

react-webcam

Webcam component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
umr

@wmik/use-media-recorder

React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
jhc

jslib-html5-camera-photo

JavaScript ES6 Library HTML5 Camera Photo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rhc

react-html5-camera-photo

HTML5 camera photo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rcm

react-camera-media-stream

React Camera Media Stream component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3mos ago
rc

react-cam

HTML5 Web/Mobile camera for ReactJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-camera-pro

Mobile first camera component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
rci

react-camera-ios

Simple react implementation of iPhone / iPad photo camera

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
7d ago
sws

scanbot-web-sdk

Scanbot Web Document Scanner SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
894
Last Commit
rc

react-camera

A camera component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
4yrs ago
uc

use-camera

Stream the native camera video and audio into React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3mos ago
rum

react-user-media

React components for webcam and audio

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rt

react-twilio

React twilio is a react powered mult-participant Twilio Component, having controls to mute, disable camera and disconnect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rw

react-webcamera

React webcamera component with direct access to the camera data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit

thicket-camera

Thicket is a decentralized Vine clone built using IPFS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-camera-extended

A camera component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ut

use-tensorflow

A React hook to use tensorflow.js easily

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wr

webcam-react

Webcam component for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

rc-camera

React img slideshow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rec

react-easy-camera

📸 simple react camera component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit