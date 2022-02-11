Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Camera Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-camera
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
5
Great Documentation
rw
react-webcam
Webcam component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
umr
@wmik/use-media-recorder
React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jhc
jslib-html5-camera-photo
JavaScript ES6 Library HTML5 Camera Photo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhc
react-html5-camera-photo
HTML5 camera photo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-camera-media-stream
React Camera Media Stream component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cam
HTML5 Web/Mobile camera for ReactJS
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-camera-pro
Mobile first camera component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rci
react-camera-ios
Simple react implementation of iPhone / iPad photo camera
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sws
scanbot-web-sdk
Scanbot Web Document Scanner SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
894
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-camera
A camera component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uc
use-camera
Stream the native camera video and audio into React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-user-media
React components for webcam and audio
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-twilio
React twilio is a react powered mult-participant Twilio Component, having controls to mute, disable camera and disconnect.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-webcamera
React webcamera component with direct access to the camera data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
thicket-camera
Thicket is a decentralized Vine clone built using IPFS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-camera-extended
A camera component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ut
use-tensorflow
A React hook to use tensorflow.js easily
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wr
webcam-react
Webcam component for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
rc-camera
React img slideshow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rec
react-easy-camera
📸 simple react camera component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package