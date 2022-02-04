openbase logo
10 Best React Calendar Libraries

rc

react-calendar

Ultimate calendar for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rbc

react-big-calendar

gcal/outlook like calendar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

reaviz

📊 Data visualization library for React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable

@fullcalendar/react

An official React component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rmc

react-modern-calendar-datepicker

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

react-calendar-timeline

A modern and responsive react timeline component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
cal

@nivo/calendar

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

expo-calendar

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
rsu

react-semantic-ui-datepickers

Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
gst

gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use