10 Best React Calendar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc
react-calendar
Ultimate calendar for your React app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 2.2K
2.2K
Weekly Downloads 269K
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
13
Highly Customizable
rbc
react-big-calendar
gcal/outlook like calendar component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 5.5K
5.5K
Weekly Downloads 156K
156K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
reaviz
📊 Data visualization library for React
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 554
554
Weekly Downloads 2.5K
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/react
An official React component for FullCalendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 1.1K
1.1K
Weekly Downloads 106K
106K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
rmc
react-modern-calendar-datepicker
A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 746
746
Weekly Downloads 15.5K
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
react-calendar-timeline
A modern and responsive react timeline component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 1.5K
1.5K
Weekly Downloads 20.3K
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Abandoned
2
Poor Documentation
cal
@nivo/calendar
nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 9.7K
9.7K
Weekly Downloads 10.8K
10.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
expo-calendar
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 15.9K
15.9K
Weekly Downloads 4.5K
4.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-datepickers
Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 85
85
Weekly Downloads 8.6K
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 1.6K
1.6K
Weekly Downloads 3K
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
