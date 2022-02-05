Categories
10 Best React Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@chakra-ui/button
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rab
react-awesome-button
React button component. Awesome button is a 3D UI, progress, social and share enabled, animated at 60fps, light weight, performant, production ready react UI button component. 🖥️ 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
@clayui/button
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/button
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
but
@react-md/button
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-buttons
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/button
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-splitbuttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eb
evokit-button
React primitive UI blocks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
src
smart-react-components
React UI Library for Styled Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-paypal-button-v2
An easy and simple to use React button component to implement PayPal Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons V2 (Version 2).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
reactive-button
3D animated react button component with progress bar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-svg-buttons
React configurable animated svg buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-button
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rab
@s-ui/react-atom-button
Atom Element: SUI button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@accessible/button
🅰 An accessible button component for React that provides interop between real <button> elements and fake ones, e.g. <div role='button'>
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-button
React Button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpe
react-particle-effect-button
Bursting particle effect buttons for React 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
znui-react-button
Button Component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
