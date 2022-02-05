openbase logo
10 Best React Button Libraries

@chakra-ui/button

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
Top Feedback
react-awesome-button

React button component. Awesome button is a 3D UI, progress, social and share enabled, animated at 60fps, light weight, performant, production ready react UI button component. 🖥️ 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

@clayui/button

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/button

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-md/button

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@progress/kendo-react-buttons

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/button

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-splitbuttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
evokit-button

React primitive UI blocks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
2mos ago
smart-react-components

React UI Library for Styled Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-paypal-button-v2

An easy and simple to use React button component to implement PayPal Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons V2 (Version 2).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
reactive-button

3D animated react button component with progress bar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-svg-buttons

React configurable animated svg buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@material/react-button

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@s-ui/react-atom-button

Atom Element: SUI button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit

@accessible/button

🅰 An accessible button component for React that provides interop between real <button> elements and fake ones, e.g. <div role='button'>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-button

React Button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
react-particle-effect-button

Bursting particle effect buttons for React 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
2yrs ago

znui-react-button

Button Component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago