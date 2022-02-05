Categories
10 Best React Browser History Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-router-dom
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28
Great Documentation
28
Easy to Use
23
Performant
react-router
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
rrl
react-router-last-location
Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfh
redux-first-history
Redux history binding support react-router - @reach/router - wouter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-router5
Flexible and powerful universal routing solution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
prr
piwik-react-router
Piwik analytics component for react-router
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-history
Manage session history with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
redux-saga-router
A router for Redux Saga
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
399
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrc
react-router-component
Declarative router component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbr
react-browser-router
A Router wrapper for react-router, it allows you to create multiple Routers share the same history.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ubh
use-browser-history
A React hook to handle browser history events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-mobx-routing
The Browser Routing with React and Mobx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
redux-history-sync
Keeping browser history and redux in sync
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
redux-state-history
Redux store enhancers for tracking and visualizing state changes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
redux-routing
Universal routing built on top of redux
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
