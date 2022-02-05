openbase logo
10 Best React Browser History Libraries

react-router-dom

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28Great Documentation
28Easy to Use
23Performant

react-router

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
rrl

react-router-last-location

Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rfh

redux-first-history

Redux history binding support react-router - @reach/router - wouter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-router5

Flexible and powerful universal routing solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
prr

piwik-react-router

Piwik analytics component for react-router

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-history

Manage session history with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsr

redux-saga-router

A router for Redux Saga

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
399
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrc

react-router-component

Declarative router component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rbr

react-browser-router

A Router wrapper for react-router, it allows you to create multiple Routers share the same history.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ubh

use-browser-history

A React hook to handle browser history events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmr

react-mobx-routing

The Browser Routing with React and Mobx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago

redux-history-sync

Keeping browser history and redux in sync

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsh

redux-state-history

Redux store enhancers for tracking and visualizing state changes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rr

redux-routing

Universal routing built on top of redux

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago