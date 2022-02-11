Categories
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
gbi
gatsby-background-image
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rb
react-blur
React component to blur image backgrounds using canvas.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rlb
react-lazy-blur-image
Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rbi
react-blur-image-loader
Blurred progressive image loader for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rpi
react-progressive-image-loading
Progressively load images using a blur effect.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rcb
react-css-blur
React Component for blurring an element using CSS filters.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-blurhash
React components for blurhash
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur-hash placeholder. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash/issues
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pixelate
React library to pixelate images or elements.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-cloudimage-blurhash
Complete rewrite of react-cloudimage-responsive, intended to have all the sme features, use the newest Cloudimage v7 API, and support blurhash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ro
react-onblur
HOC for Blur (Unfocus) event handling of React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
796
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-strapi-img
react-strapi-img is a wrapper for images, that handles responsive sizes, lazyloading and loading-animation. It is built to consume the image-data from Strapi.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
grb
gl-react-blurhash
Universal gl-react module that implements BlurHash in OpenGL
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-imageblurloader
Image loader using blur.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grb
gl-react-blur
Universal gl-react multi-pass gaussian Blur effect with configurable intensity
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-blurify
Apply blur effect to children components
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-message-preview
Browser centered Message box with blur background.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlb
react-lazy-blur
The laziest image loader for React.js
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbi
react-blur-image
React component for blurred backgrounds.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbl
react-blur-lazy-image
lazy loading images in progressive way, loads image when its in user's viewport
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgb
react-gaussian-blur
GaussianBlur
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpl
react-progress-loading
Light weight react library to progressively load images using a medium like blur effect.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-progressive-image-blur
A progressive image loader with blur transition.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-focus-component
A react component that brings other components into focus by placing an overlay over all other elements on the page
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
raw
react-autocomplete-with-blur-and-focus
WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete (combobox) component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbg
@nju33/react-blurry-gradient
Linear-gradient (using by CSS) animation component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-page-blur
Blur the page to draw focus, presumedly for showing inactive/loading state or a popup
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmb
react-mouse-blur
A react component that allows you to add motion blur to your cursor
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-boosted-image
Smarter image component that has a blurred preview and a possibility to use WebP image type. It can also adjust to a device width. Feel free to check it out!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-image-blur
A React component to blur image by canvas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
