10 Best React Blur Effect Libraries

gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
gatsby-background-image

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-blur

React component to blur image backgrounds using canvas.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-lazy-blur-image

Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-blur-image-loader

Blurred progressive image loader for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-progressive-image-loading

Progressively load images using a blur effect.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-css-blur

React Component for blurring an element using CSS filters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

react-blurhash

React components for blurhash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur-hash placeholder. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5d ago
react-pixelate

React library to pixelate images or elements.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-cloudimage-blurhash

Complete rewrite of react-cloudimage-responsive, intended to have all the sme features, use the newest Cloudimage v7 API, and support blurhash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10d ago
react-onblur

HOC for Blur (Unfocus) event handling of React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
796
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-strapi-img

react-strapi-img is a wrapper for images, that handles responsive sizes, lazyloading and loading-animation. It is built to consume the image-data from Strapi.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1yr ago
gl-react-blurhash

Universal gl-react module that implements BlurHash in OpenGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-imageblurloader

Image loader using blur.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gl-react-blur

Universal gl-react multi-pass gaussian Blur effect with configurable intensity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-blurify

Apply blur effect to children components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
react-message-preview

Browser centered Message box with blur background.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-lazy-blur

The laziest image loader for React.js

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
react-blur-image

React component for blurred backgrounds.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-blur-lazy-image

lazy loading images in progressive way, loads image when its in user's viewport

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-gaussian-blur

GaussianBlur

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-progress-loading

Light weight react library to progressively load images using a medium like blur effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-progressive-image-blur

A progressive image loader with blur transition.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-focus-component

A react component that brings other components into focus by placing an overlay over all other elements on the page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-autocomplete-with-blur-and-focus

WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete (combobox) component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@nju33/react-blurry-gradient

Linear-gradient (using by CSS) animation component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
react-page-blur

Blur the page to draw focus, presumedly for showing inactive/loading state or a popup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
react-mouse-blur

A react component that allows you to add motion blur to your cursor

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

react-boosted-image

Smarter image component that has a blurred preview and a possibility to use WebP image type. It can also adjust to a device width. Feel free to check it out!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-image-blur

A React component to blur image by canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago