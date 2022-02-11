openbase logo
10 Best React Benchmarking Libraries

react-addons-perf

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@probe.gl/bench

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
etl

elapsed-time-logger

Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago

@probe.gl/react-bench

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
rb

react-benchmark

A tool for benchmarking the render performance of React components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
23d ago
rcb

react-component-benchmark

A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
rf

react-fuego

A component render time benchmarking suite for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
utb

utb

Unified todomvc benchmark for react, preact, inferno without and with mobx, reactive-di state management libraries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@fiverr/react-benchmark

Benchmark react components for impact comparisons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcb

@anyroad/react-component-benchmark

A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
rsb

react-ssr-benchmarks

Benchmarks comparing React's server rendering for versions 12--15

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
frb

fast-react-benchmark

Benchmark for https://github.com/alt-j/fast-react-server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bl

benchmark-lib

Function and react component to compute benchmarks

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
krp

karma-react-perf

karma adapter and reporter for testing react components performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago