10 Best React Benchmarking Libraries
react-addons-perf
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@probe.gl/bench
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
etl
elapsed-time-logger
Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@probe.gl/react-bench
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-benchmark
A tool for benchmarking the render performance of React components
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-component-benchmark
A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-fuego
A component render time benchmarking suite for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
utb
utb
Unified todomvc benchmark for react, preact, inferno without and with mobx, reactive-di state management libraries.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@fiverr/react-benchmark
Benchmark react components for impact comparisons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
@anyroad/react-component-benchmark
A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-ssr-benchmarks
Benchmarks comparing React's server rendering for versions 12--15
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
frb
fast-react-benchmark
Benchmark for https://github.com/alt-j/fast-react-server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bl
benchmark-lib
Function and react component to compute benchmarks
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
krp
karma-react-perf
karma adapter and reporter for testing react components performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
