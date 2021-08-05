openbase logo
8 Best React Barcode Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
bj

bwip-js

Barcode Writer in Pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rb

react-barcode

A <Barcode/> component for use with React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
25d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-barcode-generator

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
6d ago

react-barcodes

React hooks for generating Barcode for your next React apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rhb

react-hooks-barcode

React barcodes generator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-weblineindia-qrcode-generator

ReactJS based QR Code / Barcode Generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pe

pdf417-e

Barcode generator in PDF417 format.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rbf

react-barcode-fixed

React component to generate barcodes

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit