Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best React Barcode Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bj
bwip-js
Barcode Writer in Pure JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rb
react-barcode
A <Barcode/> component for use with React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-barcode-generator
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-barcodes
React hooks for generating Barcode for your next React apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rhb
react-hooks-barcode
React barcodes generator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-weblineindia-qrcode-generator
ReactJS based QR Code / Barcode Generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pe
pdf417-e
Barcode generator in PDF417 format.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbf
react-barcode-fixed
React component to generate barcodes
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package