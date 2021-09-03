openbase logo
10 Best React Avatar Libraries

rae

react-avatar-editor

Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rrt

react-redux-toastr

react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-avatar

Universal avatar makes it possible to fetch/generate an avatar based on the information you have about that user.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@chakra-ui/avatar

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago

@fluentui/react-avatar

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
ria

react-initials-avatar

Minimal initials avatar component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@radix-ui/react-avatar

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
ava

@react-md/avatar

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-avatar

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
3d ago

@availity/avatar

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3d ago

@webex/react-container-presence-avatar

React components and Redux modules for embedded Webex Teams

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
20d ago

@progress/kendo-react-layout

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rae

react-avatar-edit

👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/avatar

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
4d ago
ava

avataaars

React component for avataaars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ava

@atlaskit/avatar

An avatar is a visual representation of a user or entity.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
ag

@atlaskit/avatar-group

An avatar group displays a number of avatars grouped together in a stack or grid.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
rua

react-user-avatar

React component for a user avatar with fallback to colored initials

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rai

react-avatar-image-cropper

This is a slight component without any dependencies for cropping image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ga

gravatar-api

module to build image and profile urls for gravatar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
882
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jg

js-gravatar

A generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ava

@blaze-react/avatar

Avatar is the graphical representation of the user or the user's alter ego or character.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
428
Last Commit
rac

react-avatar-cropper

Aiming to be a complete solution for avatar cropping in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rau

react-avatar-uploader

A React Component for uploading avatar to the server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ri

react-initial

react component to make Gmail like text avatars for profile pictures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rae

@stepclub/react-avatar-editor

Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago

@airmeet/react-initial

react component to make Gmail like text avatars for profile pictures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ava

@kalamazoo/avatar

A component that represents a user.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
ava

@knkui/avatar

React components for building web experiences

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

@redtea/always-avatar

No avatar? - No problem! Let`s generate it!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sa

smak-avatar

React avatar component library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-avatr

An avatar component built with and for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rsa

react-simple-avatar

A simple & flexible component for showing avatar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit