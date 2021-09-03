Categories
10 Best React Avatar Libraries
rae
react-avatar-editor
Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rrt
react-redux-toastr
react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-avatar
Universal avatar makes it possible to fetch/generate an avatar based on the information you have about that user.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@chakra-ui/avatar
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fluentui/react-avatar
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ria
react-initials-avatar
Minimal initials avatar component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@radix-ui/react-avatar
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ava
@react-md/avatar
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-avatar
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@availity/avatar
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@webex/react-container-presence-avatar
React components and Redux modules for embedded Webex Teams
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-layout
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rae
react-avatar-edit
👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/avatar
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ava
avataaars
React component for avataaars
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ava
@atlaskit/avatar
An avatar is a visual representation of a user or entity.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag
@atlaskit/avatar-group
An avatar group displays a number of avatars grouped together in a stack or grid.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-user-avatar
React component for a user avatar with fallback to colored initials
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-avatar-image-cropper
This is a slight component without any dependencies for cropping image
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ga
gravatar-api
module to build image and profile urls for gravatar.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
882
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jg
js-gravatar
A generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ava
@blaze-react/avatar
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
428
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-avatar-cropper
Aiming to be a complete solution for avatar cropping in react.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rau
react-avatar-uploader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-initial
react component to make Gmail like text avatars for profile pictures
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rae
@stepclub/react-avatar-editor
Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@airmeet/react-initial
react component to make Gmail like text avatars for profile pictures
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ava
@kalamazoo/avatar
A component that represents a user.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ava
@knkui/avatar
React components for building web experiences
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@redtea/always-avatar
No avatar? - No problem! Let`s generate it!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sa
smak-avatar
React avatar component library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-avatr
An avatar component built with and for ReactJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsa
react-simple-avatar
A simple & flexible component for showing avatar.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
