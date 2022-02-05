Categories
10 Best React Autocomplete Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rta
react-tag-autocomplete
⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ra
react-autosuggest
WAI-ARIA compliant React autosuggest component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
react-tag-input
A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rpa
react-places-autocomplete
React component for Google Maps Places Autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/combobox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
upa
use-places-autocomplete
😎 📍 React hook for Google Maps Places Autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
935
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-typeahead
React typeahead with Bootstrap styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/autocomplete
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aut
@react-md/autocomplete
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rga
react-google-autocomplete
React components for google places API.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsa
react-search-autocomplete
A search box that filters the provided array of objects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@webscopeio/react-textarea-autocomplete
📝 React component implements configurable GitHub's like textarea autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-autocomplete-input
Autocomplete input field for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-autowhatever
Accessible rendering layer for Autosuggest and Autocomplete components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-autocomplete
WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete (combobox) component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-flags-select
Customizable svg flags select components for React Js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-geosuggest
A React autosuggest for the Google Maps Places API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-autocomplete-mui
React-Autocomplete without the tears
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-select2-wrapper
Wrapper for Select2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-picky
Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectize
A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@khanacademy/react-multi-select
A multiple select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-formik-components
Formik ready material ui components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfm
react-filtered-multiselect
Filtered multi-select React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-filter-box
Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@opuscapita/react-autocompletes
Autocomplete components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectrix
A beautiful, clean coded select replacement for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
react-email-autocomplete
Autocomplete React component for email fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-power-select
A highly composable & reusable select/autocomplete components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
690
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-input-enhancements
Set of enhancements for input control
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
material-ui-autocomplete-google-places
React component that uses Google Places API with Material-UI Autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@autocomplete/react
Contains few libraries for autocomplete as the following
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-autosuggest-ie11-compatible
WAI-ARIA compliant React autosuggest component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mui-autocomplete
Simple mui-autocomplete pacakge for autosuggestion made with React hooks, Material-UI and Axios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
search-suggestion
🔍 Simple, lightweight, flexible search suggestion, autocomplete component 🔍
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ia
input-autocomplete
Tiny react input component with autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
redux-typeahead
Typeahead component with react-redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uga
use-google-autocomplete
A simple React Hook API that returns Google Autocomplete results with session_token handling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
suggestible-input
A React component that quacks like an HTML <input> but which includes a selectable list of fuzzy-matched suggestions as a result of a Levenstein distance algorithm.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsf
react-structured-filter
React component that provides autocomplete faceted search queries
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
