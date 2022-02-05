openbase logo
10 Best React Autocomplete Libraries

react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
react-tag-autocomplete

⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-autosuggest

WAI-ARIA compliant React autosuggest component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
react-tag-input

A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-places-autocomplete

React component for Google Maps Places Autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago

@reach/combobox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
2mos ago
use-places-autocomplete

😎 📍 React hook for Google Maps Places Autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
935
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
10d ago
react-bootstrap-typeahead

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/autocomplete

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-md/autocomplete

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
react-google-autocomplete

React components for google places API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
react-search-autocomplete

A search box that filters the provided array of objects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2d ago

@webscopeio/react-textarea-autocomplete

📝 React component implements configurable GitHub's like textarea autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-autocomplete-input

Autocomplete input field for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-autowhatever

Accessible rendering layer for Autosuggest and Autocomplete components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-autocomplete

WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete (combobox) component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-flags-select

Customizable svg flags select components for React Js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-geosuggest

A React autosuggest for the Google Maps Places API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@dccs/react-autocomplete-mui

React-Autocomplete without the tears

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
8mos ago
react-select2-wrapper

Wrapper for Select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-picky

Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-selectize

A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@khanacademy/react-multi-select

A multiple select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
material-ui-formik-components

Formik ready material ui components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-filtered-multiselect

Filtered multi-select React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-filter-box

Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@opuscapita/react-autocompletes

Autocomplete components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-selectrix

A beautiful, clean coded select replacement for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
react-email-autocomplete

Autocomplete React component for email fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-power-select

A highly composable & reusable select/autocomplete components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
690
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-input-enhancements

Set of enhancements for input control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
material-ui-autocomplete-google-places

React component that uses Google Places API with Material-UI Autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@autocomplete/react

Contains few libraries for autocomplete as the following

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-autosuggest-ie11-compatible

WAI-ARIA compliant React autosuggest component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mui-autocomplete

Simple mui-autocomplete pacakge for autosuggestion made with React hooks, Material-UI and Axios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit

search-suggestion

🔍 Simple, lightweight, flexible search suggestion, autocomplete component 🔍

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
4yrs ago
input-autocomplete

Tiny react input component with autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
5yrs ago
redux-typeahead

Typeahead component with react-redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1mo ago
use-google-autocomplete

A simple React Hook API that returns Google Autocomplete results with session_token handling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
suggestible-input

A React component that quacks like an HTML <input> but which includes a selectable list of fuzzy-matched suggestions as a result of a Levenstein distance algorithm.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-structured-filter

React component that provides autocomplete faceted search queries

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago