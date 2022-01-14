Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@auth0/auth0-react
Auth0 SDK for React Single Page Applications (SPA)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@azure/msal-react
Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
73.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
supertokens-auth-react
ReactJS authentication module for SuperTokens
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@oktadev/schematics
Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@asgardeo/auth-js
OIDC JavaScript SDK for Asgardio
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
548
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raw
redux-auth-wrapper
A React Higher Order Component (HOC) for handling Authentication and Authorization with Routing and Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@axa-fr/react-oidc-context
A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@8base-react/auth
🧰 8base JavaScript SDK implements client-side libraries used by apps using 8base.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@onaio/gatekeeper
Ona shared JavaScript components and utilities
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-aad-msal
A React wrapper for Azure AD using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL). The easiest way to integrate AzureAD with your React for authentication.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
redux-oidc
A package for managing OpenID Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
aut
@react-firebase/auth
🔥Declarative React bindings for Firebase Auth & Realtime Database.
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
redux-react-session
🔑 Simple Session API storage for Redux and React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfa
react-facebook-auth
React support for facebook authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-azure-adb2c
Looking for a maintainer - if interested please get in touch in issue #13
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rra
react-router-auth
A utility library for React Router v4 for managing authentication based routing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-azure-b2c
React friendly wrapper over the Microsoft MSAL library for Azure B2C
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrr
react-router-role-authorization
Role-based authorization components for React and React-Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uah
use-auth0-hooks
An easy way to sign in with Auth0 in your React application (client-side) using React Hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
redux-auth
Complete token authentication system for react + redux that supports isomorphic rendering.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-check-auth
Add auth protection anywhere in your react/react-native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
518
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rap
react-auth-provider
Providers to allow wrapping components with authentication.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apollo-passport-react
React UI for apollo-passport, like Meteor Accounts loginButtons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-googleyolo
A React Provider and connector for Google's sign-in library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pu
provide-user
Provides basic user creation and authentication.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acc
aws-cognito-core-ui
AWS Cognito Core UI is a library package that allows designers to customize the UX to work with AWS Cognito.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ra
redux-authentication
authentication component for redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-authentication
Email based token authentication wrapped with a react component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package