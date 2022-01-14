openbase logo
10 Best React Authentication Libraries

@auth0/auth0-react

Auth0 SDK for React Single Page Applications (SPA)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@azure/msal-react

Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
73.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

supertokens-auth-react

ReactJS authentication module for SuperTokens

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1d ago

@oktadev/schematics

Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago

@asgardeo/auth-js

OIDC JavaScript SDK for Asgardio

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
548
Last Commit
1mo ago
redux-auth-wrapper

A React Higher Order Component (HOC) for handling Authentication and Authorization with Routing and Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@axa-fr/react-oidc-context

A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago

@8base-react/auth

🧰 8base JavaScript SDK implements client-side libraries used by apps using 8base.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
4mos ago

@onaio/gatekeeper

Ona shared JavaScript components and utilities

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-aad-msal

A React wrapper for Azure AD using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL). The easiest way to integrate AzureAD with your React for authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
redux-oidc

A package for managing OpenID Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@react-firebase/auth

🔥Declarative React bindings for Firebase Auth & Realtime Database.

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
redux-react-session

🔑 Simple Session API storage for Redux and React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-facebook-auth

React support for facebook authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-azure-adb2c

Looking for a maintainer - if interested please get in touch in issue #13

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-router-auth

A utility library for React Router v4 for managing authentication based routing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-azure-b2c

React friendly wrapper over the Microsoft MSAL library for Azure B2C

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-router-role-authorization

Role-based authorization components for React and React-Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
4yrs ago
use-auth0-hooks

An easy way to sign in with Auth0 in your React application (client-side) using React Hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
2yrs ago
redux-auth

Complete token authentication system for react + redux that supports isomorphic rendering.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-check-auth

Add auth protection anywhere in your react/react-native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
518
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-auth-provider

Providers to allow wrapping components with authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
3yrs ago

apollo-passport-react

React UI for apollo-passport, like Meteor Accounts loginButtons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-googleyolo

A React Provider and connector for Google's sign-in library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
provide-user

Provides basic user creation and authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
aws-cognito-core-ui

AWS Cognito Core UI is a library package that allows designers to customize the UX to work with AWS Cognito.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
redux-authentication

authentication component for redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-authentication

Email based token authentication wrapped with a react component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit