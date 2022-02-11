Categories
@react-three/xr
🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph-ar
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber
Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
@r2u/react-ar-components
React components for Augmented Reality on the web.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwa
react-web-ar
Augmented Reality with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
expo-three-ar
Utilities for using Expo AR with THREE.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhh
react-home-harmony
Home Harmony React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-aframe-ar
Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xr3ngine
Scalable infrastructure for cross-modality social MMOs on the web.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
