10 Best React Augmented Reality Libraries

@react-three/xr

🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
rfg

react-force-graph-ar

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
5d ago

@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber

Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
rac

@r2u/react-ar-components

React components for Augmented Reality on the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
rwa

react-web-ar

Augmented Reality with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit

expo-three-ar

Utilities for using Expo AR with THREE.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2mos ago
rhh

react-home-harmony

Home Harmony React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
raa

react-aframe-ar

Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago

xr3ngine

Scalable infrastructure for cross-modality social MMOs on the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago