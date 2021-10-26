Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Audio Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
react-player
A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
9
Highly Customizable
7
Easy to Use
rha
react-h5-audio-player
React audio player component with UI. It provides time indicator on both desktop and mobile devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rap
react-audio-player
A simple React wrapper on the HTML5 audio tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
mua
material-ui-audio-player
Audio player react component for material ui design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rjm
react-jinke-music-player
[Stop the maintenance] 🎵 Maybe the best beautiful HTML5 responsive player component for react :)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@vime/react
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-use-audio-player
Custom React hook & context for controlling browser audio
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rh
react-howler
A React.js wrapper for howler.js (audio player)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@brightcove/react-player-loader
A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-file-viewer
Extendable file viewer for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
react-soundplayer
📻 Create custom web audio players with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-media-player
React audio and video player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rra
react-responsive-audio-player
📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-jplayer
Html5 audio and video player library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
react-modular-audio-player
React Audio Player Component for HTML5 Audio: Customizable, Modular, & Styleable
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rar
react-audio-recorder
A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-audioplayer
A customizable HTML5 audio player for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aud
audiocard
⏯️ AudioCard - Opinionated, responsive, audio player compatible with Twitter Cards
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
brp
brightcove-react-player
React component for Brightcove Player
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
@appigram/react-jplayer
Html5 audio and video player library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-cassette-player
Simple ReactJS HTML5 audio player component built with SVG icons from The Noun Project.
Save
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rta
react-tiny-audio-player
an audio player component with process bar and process tip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-lite-audio
Customized audio tag for Web version of Talk by Teambition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-music-player
HTML5 audio player for react lovers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
@newfrontdoor/audio-player
An audio element wrapper written in React with hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package