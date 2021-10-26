openbase logo
10 Best React Audio Player Libraries

rp

react-player

A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
rha

react-h5-audio-player

React audio player component with UI. It provides time indicator on both desktop and mobile devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rap

react-audio-player

A simple React wrapper on the HTML5 audio tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
mua

material-ui-audio-player

Audio player react component for material ui design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rjm

react-jinke-music-player

[Stop the maintenance] 🎵 Maybe the best beautiful HTML5 responsive player component for react :)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@vime/react

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rua

react-use-audio-player

Custom React hook & context for controlling browser audio

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rh

react-howler

A React.js wrapper for howler.js (audio player)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@brightcove/react-player-loader

A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-file-viewer

Extendable file viewer for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy

react-soundplayer

📻 Create custom web audio players with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmp

react-media-player

React audio and video player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rra

react-responsive-audio-player

📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-jplayer

Html5 audio and video player library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rma

react-modular-audio-player

React Audio Player Component for HTML5 Audio: Customizable, Modular, & Styleable

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rar

react-audio-recorder

A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ra

react-audioplayer

A customizable HTML5 audio player for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aud

audiocard

⏯️ AudioCard - Opinionated, responsive, audio player compatible with Twitter Cards

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
brp

brightcove-react-player

React component for Brightcove Player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rj

@appigram/react-jplayer

Html5 audio and video player library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcp

react-cassette-player

Simple ReactJS HTML5 audio player component built with SVG icons from The Noun Project.

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rta

react-tiny-audio-player

an audio player component with process bar and process tip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-lite-audio

Customized audio tag for Web version of Talk by Teambition

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rmp

react-music-player

HTML5 audio player for react lovers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ap

@newfrontdoor/audio-player

An audio element wrapper written in React with hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit