10 Best React Animation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
framer-motion
Open source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26
Easy to Use
22
Great Documentation
18
Performant
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
react-spring
✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
12
Highly Customizable
react-transition-group
An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkit
A lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rt
react-ticker
React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm
react-motion
A spring that solves your animation problems.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
737K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rfm
react-flip-move
Effortless animation between DOM changes (eg. list reordering) using the FLIP technique.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rl
react-lottie
Render After Effects animations on React based on lottie-web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rsa
react-simple-animate
🎯 React UI animation made easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
79.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rac
react-animated-css
React component to show or hide elements with animations
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rk
react-kawaii
Cute SVG React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-move
React Move | Beautiful, data-driven animations for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
99.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@chakra-ui/transition
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
237K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reveal
Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rc-tween-one
Animate One React Element
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
339
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-smooth
react animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
831K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lr
lottie-react
A lightweight React library for rendering complex After Effects animations in real time using Lottie.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
64.7K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-anime
✨ (ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-animation
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-queue-anim
Animate React Component in queue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-typist
Typing animations with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-slidedown
React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to { height: auto } when mounting/updating/unmounting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdt
react-d3-treemap
Treemap based on d3.treemap built using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tf
tween-functions
Robert Penner's easing functions, slightly modified
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-smooth-collapse
React component for animating showing or hiding an element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
velocity-react
React components for Velocity.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
97.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rts
react-tween-state
React animation.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
53.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-animations
A collection of animations for inline styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mot
@atlaskit/motion
Atlassian motion variables, components and more.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtl
react-text-loop
Animate words in your headings
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rrt
react-router-transition
painless transitions built for react-router, powered by react-motion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-css-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with css for elements with variable and dynamic height
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bor
boron
A collection of dialog animations with React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-css-transition
Take Control of Your CSS Transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-animation
Animation components and styles for React projects
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
cr
card-react
React component for card https://github.com/jessepollak/card
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rta
react-typing-animation
A fully-featured typing animation in React that supports any valid JSX.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-motion-ui-pack
Wrapper component around React Motion for easier UI transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rao
react-animate-on-change
Animate your components on state change
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
992
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rebound
High-performance spring animations in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
855
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-banner-anim
Animate Banner React Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
714
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acr
animate.css-react
React animations with animate.css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-transitions
A collection of animated transitions when React components enter or leave the DOM.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rla
react-loading-animation
A pretty loading spinner based on Google's colorful spinner animation.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfl
react-facebook-loading
The Facebook loading animation for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
animated-gradient
React component with state controlled animated gradient
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-magic
A collection of magic animations for react components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
