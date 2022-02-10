openbase logo
10 Best React Animation Libraries

framer-motion

Open source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant

react-spring

✌️ A spring physics based React animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable

react-transition-group

An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft

react-flip-toolkit

A lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rt

react-ticker

React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm

react-motion

A spring that solves your animation problems.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
737K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rfm

react-flip-move

Effortless animation between DOM changes (eg. list reordering) using the FLIP technique.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rl

react-lottie

Render After Effects animations on React based on lottie-web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rsa

react-simple-animate

🎯 React UI animation made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
79.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rac

react-animated-css

React component to show or hide elements with animations

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rk

react-kawaii

Cute SVG React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-move

React Move | Beautiful, data-driven animations for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
99.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@chakra-ui/transition

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
237K
Last Commit
9d ago
rr

react-reveal

Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

rc-tween-one

Animate One React Element

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
339
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-smooth

react animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
831K
Last Commit
1yr ago
lr

lottie-react

A lightweight React library for rendering complex After Effects animations in real time using Lottie.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
64.7K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-anime

✨ (ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-animation

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

rc-queue-anim

Animate React Component in queue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rc

react-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rt

react-typist

Typing animations with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rs

react-slidedown

React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to { height: auto } when mounting/updating/unmounting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rdt

react-d3-treemap

Treemap based on d3.treemap built using React

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
5mos ago
tf

tween-functions

Robert Penner's easing functions, slightly modified

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-smooth-collapse

React component for animating showing or hiding an element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
23d ago

velocity-react

React components for Velocity.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
97.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rts

react-tween-state

React animation.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
53.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ra

react-animations

A collection of animations for inline styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mot

@atlaskit/motion

Atlassian motion variables, components and more.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26.5K
Last Commit
rtl

react-text-loop

Animate words in your headings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rrt

react-router-transition

painless transitions built for react-router, powered by react-motion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-css-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with css for elements with variable and dynamic height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
bor

boron

A collection of dialog animations with React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-css-transition

Take Control of Your CSS Transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-animation

Animation components and styles for React projects

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
cr

card-react

React component for card https://github.com/jessepollak/card

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rta

react-typing-animation

A fully-featured typing animation in React that supports any valid JSX.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmu

react-motion-ui-pack

Wrapper component around React Motion for easier UI transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rao

react-animate-on-change

Animate your components on state change

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
992
Last Commit
1yr ago
rr

react-rebound

High-performance spring animations in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
855
Last Commit
3yrs ago

rc-banner-anim

Animate Banner React Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
714
Last Commit
1yr ago
acr

animate.css-react

React animations with animate.css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
1yr ago
rt

react-transitions

A collection of animated transitions when React components enter or leave the DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rla

react-loading-animation

A pretty loading spinner based on Google's colorful spinner animation.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfl

react-facebook-loading

The Facebook loading animation for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ag

animated-gradient

React component with state controlled animated gradient

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-magic

A collection of magic animations for react components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago