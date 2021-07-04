openbase logo
8 Best React Advertising API Libraries

rd

react-dfp

A React implementation of the Google DFP/GPT api. https://react-dfp.surge.sh

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-advertising

A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
622
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-advertising-extended

A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
rga

react-google-ad

a React Component for Google Ads

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@5rabbits/headerstrip

A component to display advertising campaings as a header banner in your apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rca

react-carbon-ads

add your `carbon` embed code with jsx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

@lemontech/headerstrip

A component to display advertising campaings as a header banner in your apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
da

draper_ads

This package provide a simple way to work with advertising in react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit