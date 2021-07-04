Categories
8 Best React Advertising API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rd
react-dfp
A React implementation of the Google DFP/GPT api. https://react-dfp.surge.sh
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-advertising
A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
622
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-advertising-extended
A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rga
react-google-ad
a React Component for Google Ads
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@5rabbits/headerstrip
A component to display advertising campaings as a header banner in your apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rca
react-carbon-ads
add your `carbon` embed code with jsx
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lemontech/headerstrip
A component to display advertising campaings as a header banner in your apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
da
draper_ads
This package provide a simple way to work with advertising in react
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
