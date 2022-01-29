openbase logo
10 Best React Action Sheet/Menu Libraries

rc-menu

React Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago
rp

reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ram

react-aria-menubutton

A fully accessible, easily themeable, React-powered menu button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rc

react-contextmenu

Project is no longer maintained

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rc

react-contexify

Add a context menu to your react app with ease

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rdm

react-dd-menu

React Dropdown Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@material/react-menu

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ar

actionsheet-react

🌟A lightweight and flexible action sheet component for the web

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit

react-menu

Accessible menu React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rsb

react-simple-bottom-sheet

A simple bottom sheet component for your React apps - best for PWAs. Built with framer-motion.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
dro

@raid-ui/dropdown

React components loosely arranged into groups

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
mbs

mui-bottom-sheet

> 👆 A delightful bottom sheet component for react up to material design spec

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
gca

greact-circular-action-menu

customizable circular action menu component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

react-rug-menu

A responsive menu that hides overflowing menu items under a three-dot button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sm

sheet-modal

A simple and super lightweight React component to display customizable action sheets and modals with few lines of code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rcm

react-context-menus

A library to make context menus very easy for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago