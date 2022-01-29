Categories
10 Best React Action Sheet/Menu Libraries
rc-menu
React Menu
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ram
react-aria-menubutton
A fully accessible, easily themeable, React-powered menu button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contextmenu
Project is no longer maintained
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contexify
Add a context menu to your react app with ease
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-dd-menu
React Dropdown Menu
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-menu
Material Components for React (MDC React)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ar
actionsheet-react
🌟A lightweight and flexible action sheet component for the web
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-menu
Accessible menu React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-simple-bottom-sheet
A simple bottom sheet component for your React apps - best for PWAs. Built with framer-motion.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dro
@raid-ui/dropdown
React components loosely arranged into groups
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mbs
mui-bottom-sheet
> 👆 A delightful bottom sheet component for react up to material design spec
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gca
greact-circular-action-menu
customizable circular action menu component for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-rug-menu
A responsive menu that hides overflowing menu items under a three-dot button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sm
sheet-modal
A simple and super lightweight React component to display customizable action sheets and modals with few lines of code.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-context-menus
A library to make context menus very easy for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
