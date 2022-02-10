openbase logo
10 Best React 3D Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
deck.gl

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rb

react-babylonjs

React for Babylon 3D engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc

react-coverflow

A Coverflow effect component of React version made for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

stl-viewer

A Component for viewing STL objects in the browser, given a URL by utilizing Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-planner

✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
973
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-three/postprocessing

📬 postprocessing for react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
rfg

react-force-graph-3d

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

@plurid/plurid-react

Underframe to Render Information as a 3D Explorable Structure

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
13d ago

react-three-flex

💪📦 Flexbox for react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
24d ago

@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber

Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
rs3

react-spring-3d-carousel

A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
lcj

@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
r3v

react-3d-viewer

A 3D model viewer component based on react.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
768
Last Commit
r3c

react-3d-cube-interaction

A component to listen to and visualize rotation and zoom interaction. You can mount click/touch listeners on any custom element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
rai

react-atv-img

A port of @drewwilson’s atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rpw

react-particles-webgl

🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@standard/view

3D Graphics Library for React Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tro

three-react-obj-loader

Three.js OBJLoader as an ES6 Module - class OBJLoader - tested with Node + React + Babel

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rj

react-jsc3d

React.js Component that wraps JSC3D for 3D rendering of STL and OBJ files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-progress-meter

ReactJS progress meter/indicator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago

molecule-3d-for-react

3D molecular visualization React component using 3Dmol.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rb3

react-babylonjs-3d

babylonjs in a declarative way using react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago