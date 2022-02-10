Categories
10 Best React 3D Libraries
deck.gl
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
rb
react-babylonjs
React for Babylon 3D engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc
react-coverflow
A Coverflow effect component of React version made for the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
stl-viewer
A Component for viewing STL objects in the browser, given a URL by utilizing Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-planner
✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
973
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-three/postprocessing
📬 postprocessing for react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph-3d
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@plurid/plurid-react
Underframe to Render Information as a 3D Explorable Structure
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-three-flex
💪📦 Flexbox for react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber
Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs3
react-spring-3d-carousel
A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lcj
@arction/lcjs
A high-performance charting library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
r3v
react-3d-viewer
A 3D model viewer component based on react.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
768
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
r3c
react-3d-cube-interaction
A component to listen to and visualize rotation and zoom interaction. You can mount click/touch listeners on any custom element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-atv-img
A port of @drewwilson’s atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpw
react-particles-webgl
🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@standard/view
3D Graphics Library for React Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tro
three-react-obj-loader
Three.js OBJLoader as an ES6 Module - class OBJLoader - tested with Node + React + Babel
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
react-jsc3d
React.js Component that wraps JSC3D for 3D rendering of STL and OBJ files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-progress-meter
ReactJS progress meter/indicator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
molecule-3d-for-react
3D molecular visualization React component using 3Dmol.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb3
react-babylonjs-3d
babylonjs in a declarative way using react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
