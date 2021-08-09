Categories
10 Best Node.js Yandex API Libraries
insight
Node.js module to help you understand how your tool is being used by anonymously reporting usage metrics to Google Analytics
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yandex-cloud
Yandex.Cloud NodeJS SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yt
yandex-translate
Yandex.Translate translation service client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yma
ymaps
📍Yandex Maps on-demand promise-based widget loader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
py
passport-yandex
Yandex authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yd
yandex-disk
Клиент для Яндекс.Диска на NodeJS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yt
yandex.translate
Yandex.Translate API for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ys
yandex-speech
node.js module for Yandex speech systems (ASR & TTS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yms
yandex-money-sdk
SDK for working with yandex money API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yma
yandex-music-api
A Node.js wrapper for the Yandex.Music API (Unofficial) http://music.yandex.ru
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
