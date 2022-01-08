Categories
10 Best Node.js YAML Parser Libraries
yaml
yaml
JavaScript parser and stringifier for YAML
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
19.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
4
Performant
js-yaml
JavaScript YAML parser and dumper. Very fast.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.3M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Bleeding Edge
gm
gray-matter
Smarter YAML front matter parser, used by metalsmith, Gatsby, Netlify, Assemble, mapbox-gl, phenomic, vuejs vitepress, TinaCMS, Shopify Polaris, Ant Design, Astro, hashicorp, garden, slidev, saber, sourcegraph, and many others. Simple to use, and battle tested. Parses YAML by default but can also parse JSON Front Matter, Coffee Front Matter, TOML Front Matter, and has support for custom parsers. Please follow gray-matter's author: https://github.com/jonschlinkert
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
866K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yaml-ast-parser
This is a fork of JS-YAML which supports parsing of YAML into AST
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yam
yamljs
Standalone JavaScript YAML 1.2 Parser & Encoder. Works under node.js and all major browsers. Also brings command line YAML/JSON conversion tools.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yup
yaml-unist-parser
A YAML parser that produces output compatible with unist
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
40.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ny
node-yaml
A wrapper for js-yaml parser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yy
yawn-yaml
YAML parser that preserves comments and styling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mym
markdown-yaml-metadata-parser
Parse YAML metadata (front matter) in a markdown document
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sls-yaml
Serverless framework yaml extension compiler and more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
