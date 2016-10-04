openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Yahoo API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

yfi

yfinance

Yahoo Finance API for NodeJs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
yf

yahoo-finance

Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
ysp

yahoo-stock-prices

Node.js API to scrape stock prices from Yahoo Finance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
1yr ago
wea

weather

An easy way to fetch the weather.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yql

yql

A YQL (Yahoo Query Language) module for NodeJS

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7yrs ago
yfa

yahoo-finance-api

Scrapes yahoo finance earnings calendar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ye

yahoo-exchange

A simple exchange rate api of Yahoo! Finance. (MIT License)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nyw

node-yahoo-weather

yahoo weather api wrapper for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
yah

yahoomessenger

Yahoo! Messenger in nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
yab

yaboss

Simple nodeJS wrapper for yahoo BOSS webapi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago