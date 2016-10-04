Categories
10 Best Node.js Yahoo API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
yfi
yfinance
Yahoo Finance API for NodeJs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
yf
yahoo-finance
Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Easy to Use
ysp
yahoo-stock-prices
Node.js API to scrape stock prices from Yahoo Finance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wea
weather
An easy way to fetch the weather.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yql
yql
A YQL (Yahoo Query Language) module for NodeJS
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yfa
yahoo-finance-api
Scrapes yahoo finance earnings calendar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ye
yahoo-exchange
A simple exchange rate api of Yahoo! Finance. (MIT License)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nyw
node-yahoo-weather
yahoo weather api wrapper for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yah
yahoomessenger
Yahoo! Messenger in nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yab
yaboss
Simple nodeJS wrapper for yahoo BOSS webapi
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
