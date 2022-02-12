openbase logo
7 Best Node.js XSS Sanitizer Libraries

dom

dompurify

DOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:

(MPL-2.0 OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
xss

xss

Sanitize untrusted HTML (to prevent XSS) with a configuration specified by a Whitelist

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
es

express-sanitizer

An express.js middleware for node-validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@risingstack/protect

Proactively protect your Node.js web services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
411
Last Commit
5yrs ago
xss

xsslint

Find potential XSS vulnerabilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
xs

xss-scanner

Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) scanner. This tool helps to find possible XSS vulnerabilities. Cross platform - macOS, Linux, and Windows.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago

express-secure-handlebars

Express with Secure Handlebars

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago