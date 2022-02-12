Categories
8 Best Node.js XSS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dom
dompurify
DOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:
Save
(MPL-2.0 OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
x-xss-protection
Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xss-filters
Secure XSS Filters.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
showdown-xss-filter
XSS filter for the Showdown markdown converter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xc
xss-clean
Middleware to sanitize user input
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
secure-filters
Anti-XSS Security Filters for EJS and More
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
ember-purify
Purify your html content before marking it safe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xss
xsslint
Find potential XSS vulnerabilities
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
