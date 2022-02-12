openbase logo
8 Best Node.js XSS Libraries

dom

dompurify

DOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:

(MPL-2.0 OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant

x-xss-protection

Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
14d ago

xss-filters

Secure XSS Filters.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

showdown-xss-filter

XSS filter for the Showdown markdown converter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
xc

xss-clean

Middleware to sanitize user input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

secure-filters

Anti-XSS Security Filters for EJS and More

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
ep

ember-purify

Purify your html content before marking it safe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
2yrs ago
xss

xsslint

Find potential XSS vulnerabilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago