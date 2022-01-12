openbase logo
10 Best Node.js XML Parser Libraries

xml

xml2js

XML to JavaScript object converter.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.4M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rem

remixml

Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

libxmljs

libxml bindings for v8 javascript engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
991
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fast-xml-parser

Validate XML, Parse XML and Build XML rapidly without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
11d ago
sax

sax

A sax style parser for JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
31.5M
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ltx

XML for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
bpx

body-parser-xml

XML parser middleware for express.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
px

@rgrove/parse-xml

A fast, safe, compliant XML parser for Node.js and browsers.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago

xml-parser

simple non-compliant xml parser for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
off

officegen

Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
xs

xml-stream

XML stream parser based on Expat. Made for Node.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
px

pixl-xml

A simple module for parsing and composing XML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago