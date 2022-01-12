Categories
10 Best Node.js XML Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xml
xml2js
XML to JavaScript object converter.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.4M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Performant
rem
remixml
Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine
Save
(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
libxmljs
libxml bindings for v8 javascript engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
991
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fast-xml-parser
Validate XML, Parse XML and Build XML rapidly without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sax
sax
A sax style parser for JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
31.5M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ltx
XML for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
bpx
body-parser-xml
XML parser middleware for express.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
px
@rgrove/parse-xml
A fast, safe, compliant XML parser for Node.js and browsers.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xml-parser
simple non-compliant xml parser for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
off
officegen
Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xs
xml-stream
XML stream parser based on Expat. Made for Node.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
px
pixl-xml
A simple module for parsing and composing XML.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
