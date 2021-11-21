openbase logo
10 Best Node.js XLSX Parser Libraries

exceljs

Excel Workbook Manager

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
427K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
node-xlsx

NodeJS excel file parser & builder

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
89.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
excel4node

Node module to allow for easy Excel file creation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
70.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xlsx-populate

Excel XLSX parser/generator written in JavaScript with Node.js and browser support, jQuery/d3-style method chaining, encryption, and a focus on keeping existing workbook features and styles in tact.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

xlsx-style

XLSX / XLSM / XLSB (Excel 2007+ Spreadsheet) / ODS parser and writer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
excel

Native node.js Excel file parser. Only supports xlsx for now.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

js-xlsx

XLSX / XLSM / XLSB (Excel 2007+ Spreadsheet) / ODS parser and writer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
node-xlsx-style

NodeJS excel file parser & builder

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1mo ago
xlsx-extract

nodejs lib for extracting data from XLSX files

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago

excel-parser

nodejs wrapper for parsing spreadsheet.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1mo ago
async-xlsx

Node.js excel parser & builder

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
7yrs ago