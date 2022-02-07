openbase logo
10 Best Node.js World Times API Libraries

date-fns

⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
33Easy to Use
22Performant

luxon

⏱ A library for working with dates and times in JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
20
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
day

dayjs

⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
26Performant

moment

Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46.3K
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78Great Documentation
75Easy to Use
46Performant

moment-timezone

Timezone support for moment.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.8M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
11
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable

@js-joda/timezone

🕑 Immutable date and time library for javascript

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
13d ago
spa

spacetime

A lightweight javascript timezone library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
tim

timezone

Full-blown timezone aware date math and formatting for JavaScript in 2.7k.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
tim

time

"time.h" bindings for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

world-clock

A world clock underwritten by js-joda and zoneinfo

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago