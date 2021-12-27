openbase logo
7 Best Node.js Wikipedia API Libraries

wik

wikijs

Wikipedia Interface for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ilo

iloa

A command line tool for gaining knowledge.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nw

node-wikipedia

Node.js wrapper for Wikipedia API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pag

pageviews

A lightweight JavaScript client library for the Wikimedia Pageviews API for Wikipedia and various of its sister projects for Node.js and the browser.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
nw

node-wikifetch

A small utility which helps make requests to wikipedia api easily

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wp

wiki-page

A lightweight module used for fetching content and data from Wikipedia using the Wikipedia REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nm

node-mediawiki

Functions and scripts for manipulating a MediaWiki instance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago