openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Node.js Wikidata API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

we

wikibase-edit

a lib to edit Wikibase from NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ws

wikibase-sdk

JS utils functions to query a Wikibase instance and simplify its results

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
cj

citation-js

Citation.js converts formats like BibTeX, Wikidata JSON and ContentMine JSON to CSL-JSON to convert to other formats like APA, Vancouver and back to BibTeX.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
wt

wikidata-taxonomy

command-line tool to extract taxonomies from Wikidata

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago