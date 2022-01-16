Categories
4 Best Node.js Wikidata API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
we
wikibase-edit
a lib to edit Wikibase from NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ws
wikibase-sdk
JS utils functions to query a Wikibase instance and simplify its results
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
citation-js
Citation.js converts formats like BibTeX, Wikidata JSON and ContentMine JSON to CSL-JSON to convert to other formats like APA, Vancouver and back to BibTeX.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wt
wikidata-taxonomy
command-line tool to extract taxonomies from Wikidata
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
