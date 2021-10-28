openbase logo
7 Best Node.js WiFi Libraries

node-wifi

📶 NodeJS tool to manage wifi (connections, scans)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago

node-wifiscanner2

Scan surrounding WiFi access points with NodeJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
545
Last Commit
6yrs ago
wifi-control

A NodeJS module that allows you to scan for, connect to and disconnect from wireless access points near the server. Great for offline or local apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
10mos ago
node-wifi-scanner

Wifi Scanner for node.js projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yeelight-wifi

Yeelight WiFi lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wifiscanner

A simple Node.js WiFi Scanner

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
node-hotspot

Manage, Add & Remove infrastructure mode hotspots on Windows & OSX, WIP: Linux

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago