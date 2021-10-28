Categories
7 Best Node.js WiFi Libraries
nw
node-wifi
📶 NodeJS tool to manage wifi (connections, scans)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-wifiscanner2
Scan surrounding WiFi access points with NodeJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
545
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
wifi-control
A NodeJS module that allows you to scan for, connect to and disconnect from wireless access points near the server. Great for offline or local apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nws
node-wifi-scanner
Wifi Scanner for node.js projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yw
yeelight-wifi
Yeelight WiFi lib
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wif
wifiscanner
A simple Node.js WiFi Scanner
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nh
node-hotspot
Manage, Add & Remove infrastructure mode hotspots on Windows & OSX, WIP: Linux
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
