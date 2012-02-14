Categories
6 Best Node.js WHOIS API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nam
namecheap
Node.js library for the NameCheap API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nj
node-jwa
Node.js JSON WHOIS API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nws
node-whois-sms
Unofficial Whois SMS hosting API for Node.js
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dom
domaintally
DomainTally API for node.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
whois-history
Whois History API client library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
int
internetbs
Node.js library for [Internet.bs Reseller/Registrar Domain Name API](https://www.internetbs.net/ResellerRegistrarDomainNameAPI/)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
