6 Best Node.js WHOIS API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nam

namecheap

Node.js library for the NameCheap API

Unknown
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10yrs ago
nj

node-jwa

Node.js JSON WHOIS API client

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nws

node-whois-sms

Unofficial Whois SMS hosting API for Node.js

GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
dom

domaintally

DomainTally API for node.js

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

whois-history

Whois History API client library for Node.js

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
int

internetbs

Node.js library for [Internet.bs Reseller/Registrar Domain Name API](https://www.internetbs.net/ResellerRegistrarDomainNameAPI/)

MIT
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago