Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js WhatsApp API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
wwj
whatsapp-web.js
A WhatsApp client library for NodeJS that connects through the WhatsApp Web browser app
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
3
Performant
bai
baileys
WhatsApp Web API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sul
sulla
👩🏻🔬 Javascript Whatsapp api library for chatbots
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
wha
whatsva
whatsapp API by kejarkoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@zenvia/sdk
Zenvia CPaaS SDK for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wcp
whatsapp-chat-parser
A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wab
wabot
Bot for whatsapp which helps to automate some tasks and interact with users
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
node-wa
Node Whatsapp API Client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wa
whatsapp-api
whatsapp-api is whatsapp-api npm package.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wha
whatspup
An application to use whatsapp via cli
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
whatsapp-chapi
WhatsApp chat api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bot
botsapp
A Whatapp bot library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package