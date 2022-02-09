openbase logo
10 Best Node.js WhatsApp API Libraries

wwj

whatsapp-web.js

A WhatsApp client library for NodeJS that connects through the WhatsApp Web browser app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
11
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
bai

baileys

WhatsApp Web API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sul

sulla

👩🏻‍🔬 Javascript Whatsapp api library for chatbots

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
wha

whatsva

whatsapp API by kejarkoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@zenvia/sdk

Zenvia CPaaS SDK for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
wcp

whatsapp-chat-parser

A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago
wab

wabot

Bot for whatsapp which helps to automate some tasks and interact with users

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
14d ago
nw

node-wa

Node Whatsapp API Client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
wa

whatsapp-api

whatsapp-api is whatsapp-api npm package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
wha

whatspup

An application to use whatsapp via cli

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
wc

whatsapp-chapi

WhatsApp chat api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bot

botsapp

A Whatapp bot library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit