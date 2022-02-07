openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Websocket Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ws

Simple to use, blazing fast and thoroughly tested WebSocket client and server for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
54.4M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
28
Top Feedback
17Performant
15Easy to Use
13Great Documentation

sockjs

WebSocket emulation - Node.js server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

colyseus

⚔ Multiplayer Framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

laravel-echo

Laravel Echo library for beautiful Pusher and Ably integration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
876
Weekly Downloads
63.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

obs-websocket-js

Consumes https://github.com/Palakis/obs-websocket

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rw

reconnecting-websocket

Reconnecting WebSocket. For Web, React Native, cli (Node.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
897
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

socketio-jwt

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

faye-websocket

Standards-compliant WebSocket client and server

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
559
Weekly Downloads
15.9M
Last Commit
9mos ago
web

websocket

A WebSocket Implementation for Node.JS (Draft -08 through the final RFC 6455)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
2mos ago

jssip

JsSIP, the JavaScript SIP library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

wscat

WebSocket cat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@xmpp/websocket

XMPP for JavaScript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
24d ago
nw

nodejs-websocket

A node.js module for websocket server and client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
soc

sockette

The cutest little WebSocket wrapper! 🧦

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
kw

koa-websocket

Light wrapper around Koa providing a websocket middleware handler that is koa-route compatible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
whj

websocket-heartbeat-js

♥️ simple and useful

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
548
Weekly Downloads
928
Last Commit
1yr ago