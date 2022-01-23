openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Node.js Website Screenshot Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

pag

pageres

Capture website screenshots

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
cw

capture-website

Capture screenshots of websites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
web

webshot

Easy website screenshots in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
url

urlbox

Capture website thumbnails using the urlbox.io screenshot as a service API in node

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nss

node-server-screenshot

a server-side nodeJs component that takes screenshots

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ss

screenshot-stream

Capture screenshot of a website and return it as a stream

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
5yrs ago
uts

url-to-screenshot

Capture screenshots using phantomjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pri

printscreen

Easier website screenshots in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
uc

url-capture

Takes screenshots of the given URL.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago