9 Best Node.js Website Screenshot Libraries
pag
pageres
Capture website screenshots
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 9.3K
9.3K
Weekly Downloads 1.2K
1.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
cw
capture-website
Capture screenshots of websites
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 1.4K
1.4K
Weekly Downloads 4.8K
4.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webshot
Easy website screenshots in Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 2.1K
2.1K
Weekly Downloads 8.1K
8.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
url
urlbox
Capture website thumbnails using the urlbox.io screenshot as a service API in node
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 15
15
Weekly Downloads 1.2K
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
node-server-screenshot
a server-side nodeJs component that takes screenshots
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 27
27
Weekly Downloads 168
168
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ss
screenshot-stream
Capture screenshot of a website and return it as a stream
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 230
230
Weekly Downloads 84
84
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uts
url-to-screenshot
Capture screenshots using phantomjs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 41
41
Weekly Downloads 63
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pri
printscreen
Easier website screenshots in Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 4
4
Weekly Downloads 5
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
url-capture
Takes screenshots of the given URL.
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 2
2
Weekly Downloads 1
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
