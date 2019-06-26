Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js VPN Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
eas
easyvpn
Easily connect to a VPN in a country of your choice.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ip
iisexpress-proxy
A simple local proxy for accessing IIS Express from remote machines.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
664
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wt
webhook-tunnel
A little HTTP proxy suitable to create tunnels for webhook endpoints protected behind a firewall or a VPN
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
node-openvpn
Communicate with a openvpn instance via telnet.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cv
cisco-vpn
Wrapper around the Cisco AnyConnect VPN client.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dv
docker-vpn
VPN server setup with docker with preconfigured scripts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
2
Slow
ob
openvpn-bin
Initialize a openvpn instance for mac, windows & linux
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpn
vpn
Node.js VPN Monitoring Library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
av
alfred-vpn
Alfred 3 workflow to connect/disconnect from VPNs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spd
spdyproxy
SPDY forwarding proxy - fast and secure
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eas
easyrsa
Node.js public key infrastructure management library inspired by EasyRSA.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nv
nm-vpn
Control VPN connections from node using NetworkManager's cli
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package