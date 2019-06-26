openbase logo
10 Best Node.js VPN Libraries

eas

easyvpn

Easily connect to a VPN in a country of your choice.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ip

iisexpress-proxy

A simple local proxy for accessing IIS Express from remote machines.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
664
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
4d ago
wt

webhook-tunnel

A little HTTP proxy suitable to create tunnels for webhook endpoints protected behind a firewall or a VPN

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
3yrs ago
no

node-openvpn

Communicate with a openvpn instance via telnet.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cv

cisco-vpn

Wrapper around the Cisco AnyConnect VPN client.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dv

docker-vpn

VPN server setup with docker with preconfigured scripts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Slow
ob

openvpn-bin

Initialize a openvpn instance for mac, windows & linux

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpn

vpn

Node.js VPN Monitoring Library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
av

alfred-vpn

Alfred 3 workflow to connect/disconnect from VPNs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
spd

spdyproxy

SPDY forwarding proxy - fast and secure

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
eas

easyrsa

Node.js public key infrastructure management library inspired by EasyRSA.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nv

nm-vpn

Control VPN connections from node using NetworkManager's cli

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago