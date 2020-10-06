Categories
5 Best Node.js Virtual Reality Libraries
@microsoft/mixed-reality-extension-sdk
The Mixed Reality Extension SDK enables developers to build 3D world extensions for AltspaceVR, using Node.JS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
node-openvr
OpenVR bindings to nodejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-sixense
A NodeJS addon/port of the Sixense SDK for "six-degress-of-freedom" controllers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naj
node-ar.js
Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-oculus
A simple node.js addon for interfacing with the Oculus Rift.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
