5 Best Node.js Virtual Reality Libraries

@microsoft/mixed-reality-extension-sdk

The Mixed Reality Extension SDK enables developers to build 3D world extensions for AltspaceVR, using Node.JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
1yr ago
node-openvr

OpenVR bindings to nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
node-sixense

A NodeJS addon/port of the Sixense SDK for "six-degress-of-freedom" controllers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
node-ar.js

Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
node-oculus

A simple node.js addon for interfacing with the Oculus Rift.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago