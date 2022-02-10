Categories
10 Best Node.js Video Manipulation Libraries
twilio-video
Twilio’s Programmable Video JavaScript SDK
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
95.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
cloudinary
Cloudinary NPM for node.js integration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
163K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
ffm
ffmpeg
ffmpeg module for nodejs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Poor Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
fluent-ffmpeg
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/video-intelligence
Node.js client for Google Cloud Video Intelligence: Search and discover your media content.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shotstack-sdk
Node SDK for Shotstack, the cloud video editing API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nvl
node-video-lib
Node.js Video Library / MP4 & FLV parser / MP4 builder / HLS muxer
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
video-stitch
A node module that performs cutting, clips extraction, merging on videos using ffpmeg.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fn
ffmpeg-node
Node.js Module for ffmpeg library.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ffe
fluent-ffmpeg-extended
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
video-screen
take screenshots at any point during a video
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
html5-video-compositor
This is the BBC Research & Development UX Team's experimental shader based video composition engine for the browser. For new projects please consider using or new VideoContext library https://github.com/bbc/videocontext .
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
