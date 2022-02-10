openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Video Manipulation Libraries

twilio-video

Twilio’s Programmable Video JavaScript SDK

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
95.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

cloudinary

Cloudinary NPM for node.js integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
163K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
ffm

ffmpeg

ffmpeg module for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge

fluent-ffmpeg

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/video-intelligence

Node.js client for Google Cloud Video Intelligence: Search and discover your media content.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10d ago

shotstack-sdk

Node SDK for Shotstack, the cloud video editing API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
1mo ago
nvl

node-video-lib

Node.js Video Library / MP4 & FLV parser / MP4 builder / HLS muxer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
4mos ago
vs

video-stitch

A node module that performs cutting, clips extraction, merging on videos using ffpmeg.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
8mos ago
fn

ffmpeg-node

Node.js Module for ffmpeg library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ffe

fluent-ffmpeg-extended

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago
vs

video-screen

take screenshots at any point during a video

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago

html5-video-compositor

This is the BBC Research & Development UX Team's experimental shader based video composition engine for the browser. For new projects please consider using or new VideoContext library https://github.com/bbc/videocontext .

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago