10 Best Node.js UUID Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nanoid

A tiny (108 bytes), secure, URL-friendly, unique string ID generator for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.8K
Weekly Downloads
19.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
12Performant

uuid

Generate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
71.6M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
44Easy to Use
35Great Documentation
31Performant
short-uuid

Translate standard UUIDs into shorter formats and back.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue-uuid

Add UUID to Vue instance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

uuidv4

uuidv4 creates v4 UUIDs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
hyperid

Uber-fast unique id generation, for Node.js and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
1mo ago
uuid-mongodb

📇 Generates and parses MongoDB BSON UUIDs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
uuid-random

Fastest UUID with cryptographic PRNG for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
91.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
pure-uuid

Pure JavaScript Based Universally Unique Identifiers (UUID)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
random-uuid-v4

A lightweight version 4 UUID generator.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
device-uuid

Fast browser device uuid generation library. Written in pure JavaScript, no dependencies.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-native-uuid-generator

UUID generator for React Native utilizing native iOS and Android UUID classes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-uuid

Generate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mongoose-uuid2

uuid type for mongoose

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
3yrs ago