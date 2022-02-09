Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js UUID Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nan
nanoid
A tiny (108 bytes), secure, URL-friendly, unique string ID generator for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.8K
Weekly Downloads
19.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
32
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
12
Performant
uuid
Generate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
71.6M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
44
Easy to Use
35
Great Documentation
31
Performant
su
short-uuid
Translate standard UUIDs into shorter formats and back.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vu
vue-uuid
Add UUID to Vue instance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
uuidv4
uuidv4 creates v4 UUIDs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hyp
hyperid
Uber-fast unique id generation, for Node.js and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
um
uuid-mongodb
📇 Generates and parses MongoDB BSON UUIDs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ur
uuid-random
Fastest UUID with cryptographic PRNG for JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
91.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pu
pure-uuid
Pure JavaScript Based Universally Unique Identifiers (UUID)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruv
random-uuid-v4
A lightweight version 4 UUID generator.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
du
device-uuid
Fast browser device uuid generation library. Written in pure JavaScript, no dependencies.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-uuid-generator
UUID generator for React Native utilizing native iOS and Android UUID classes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
au
angular-uuid
Generate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
mongoose-uuid2
uuid type for mongoose
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package