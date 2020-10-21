openbase logo
10 Best Node.js URL Shortener API Libraries

sho

shortid

Short id generator. Url-friendly. Non-predictable. Cluster-compatible.

pre

prettylink

🔗 A powerful Node.js short URL library, currently supporting Bitly, TinyURL, PicSee, reurl, 0rz.tw

nus

node-url-shortener

node-url-shortener helps you to shorten your big URLs.

tin

tinyurl

TinyURL Shortener Node.js Module

ss

simple-short

URL Shorten in the easist way .

url

urlshortener

url shortener for node.js

sho

shorturl

[ARCHIVED] Simple URL shortener client library for node.js

esu

easy-short-url

Easy url shorten

sho

short

Promise-based Node.js URL Shortener backed by Mongoose.js

sug

short-url-generator

Node.js module that turns long urls in short ones. Does not provide any persistence just a mechanism to make conversion of URL to output object.

