Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Node.js Twitter Login API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sup
superlogin
Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tl
twitter-login
This package can be used to get Twitter user access token using oAuth 1.0 flow.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soc
socialall
SocialAll library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
social-api
Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package