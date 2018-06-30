openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Twitter API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
twi

twit

Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

twitter-lite

A tiny, full-featured, flexible client / server library for the Twitter API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
pt

passport-twitter

Twitter authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
3mos ago

twitter-text

Twitter Text Libraries. This code is used at Twitter to tokenize and parse text to meet the expectations for what can be used on the platform.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
twi

twitter

Client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming API's.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nta

node-twitter-api

Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ptt

passport-twitter-token

Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter tokens using the OAuth 1.0a API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tnc

twitter-node-client

Twitter JS Client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
tsa

twitter-stream-api

A Twitter Stream API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tui

tuiter

Library for interacting with Twitter API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit