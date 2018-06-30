Categories
10 Best Node.js Twitter API Libraries
twi
twit
Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
twitter-lite
A tiny, full-featured, flexible client / server library for the Twitter API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
pt
passport-twitter
Twitter authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twitter-text
Twitter Text Libraries. This code is used at Twitter to tokenize and parse text to meet the expectations for what can be used on the platform.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
twi
twitter
Client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming API's.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nta
node-twitter-api
Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ptt
passport-twitter-token
Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter tokens using the OAuth 1.0a API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tnc
twitter-node-client
Twitter JS Client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsa
twitter-stream-api
A Twitter Stream API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tui
tuiter
Library for interacting with Twitter API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package