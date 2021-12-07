openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Twitch API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nt

node-twitch

A wrapper for the Helix Twitch API in NodeJS. Aims to provide methods for all Twitch API endpoints.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
2mos ago
sta

simple-twitch-api

Simple way to interact with the Twitch helix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4d ago
tta

twitch.tv-api

Easy node interaction with the twitch API, using promises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
7mos ago

twitch-webhook

A Node.js library for Twitch Helix Webhooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nt

node-ttv

A Node.js wrapper for Twitch.tv's helix API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
nt

@mindaugaskasp/node-twitch

twitch api node module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago

twitch-irc-api

Module deprecated, please move to https://github.com/Schmoopiie/tmi.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

twitch-irc

Module deprecated, please move to https://github.com/Schmoopiie/tmi.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lav

lavenza

A development framework for chatbots that supports many platforms. Built in NodeJS and written in Typescript!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nta

node-twitch-api

TwitchTV client for Node applications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit