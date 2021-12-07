Categories
10 Best Node.js Twitch API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nt
node-twitch
A wrapper for the Helix Twitch API in NodeJS. Aims to provide methods for all Twitch API endpoints.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sta
simple-twitch-api
Simple way to interact with the Twitch helix API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tta
twitch.tv-api
Easy node interaction with the twitch API, using promises
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twitch-webhook
A Node.js library for Twitch Helix Webhooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
node-ttv
A Node.js wrapper for Twitch.tv's helix API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
@mindaugaskasp/node-twitch
twitch api node module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twitch-irc-api
Module deprecated, please move to https://github.com/Schmoopiie/tmi.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twitch-irc
Module deprecated, please move to https://github.com/Schmoopiie/tmi.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lav
lavenza
A development framework for chatbots that supports many platforms. Built in NodeJS and written in Typescript!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nta
node-twitch-api
TwitchTV client for Node applications
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
