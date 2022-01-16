Categories
10 Best Node.js Tunneling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ngr
ngrok
Expose your localhost to the web. Node wrapper for ngrok.
BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
4.4
5
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Slow
tun
tunnel
Node HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies
MIT
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
5.0
1
localtunnel
expose yourself
MIT
GitHub Stars
13.5K
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
4.2
10
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Buggy
global-tunnel-ng
Global HTTP & HTTPS tunelling agent - hard fork of https://github.com/SalesforceEng/global-tunnel
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
562K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
4.0
1
ts
tunnel-ssh
Easy ssh tunneling
MIT
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
wst
wstunnel
tunnel over websocket
MIT
GitHub Stars
439
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
ns
node-ssllabs
A node.js module for the SSL Labs API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
tow
tcp-over-websockets
Tunnel TCP through WebSockets.
ISC
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
adafruit-io
A Node.js Adafruit IO Node.js Client, Local Server, & io.adafruit.com TLS Tunnel.
MIT
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
pan
pangolin
A light weight http tunnels to localhost.
MIT
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
