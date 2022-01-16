openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Tunneling Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ngr

ngrok

Expose your localhost to the web. Node wrapper for ngrok.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Slow
tun

tunnel

Node HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

localtunnel

expose yourself

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.5K
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Buggy

global-tunnel-ng

Global HTTP & HTTPS tunelling agent - hard fork of https://github.com/SalesforceEng/global-tunnel

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
562K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ts

tunnel-ssh

Easy ssh tunneling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
4mos ago
wst

wstunnel

tunnel over websocket

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
439
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
2mos ago
ns

node-ssllabs

A node.js module for the SSL Labs API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tow

tcp-over-websockets

Tunnel TCP through WebSockets.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
7mos ago

adafruit-io

A Node.js Adafruit IO Node.js Client, Local Server, & io.adafruit.com TLS Tunnel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pan

pangolin

A light weight http tunnels to localhost.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago