openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Node.js TripAdivsor API Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

tae

taexpress

This Node/Express application centralizes calls to the TripAdvisor reviews APIs, leveraging Redis and Mongo to cache the data, both limiting requests to TripAdvisor and improving performance.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit