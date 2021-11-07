openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Trie Libraries

nt

native-trie

Native trie module for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3mos ago
td

trie-d

Ready to use trie datastructure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cor

@nano-sql/core

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tn

trie-node

A trie implementation for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
eds

efficient-data-structures

Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
ns

nano-sql

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
act

actree

Autocomplete tree with O(n) efficient search

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scr

@nosweat/scrabble

Simple node scrabble solver using a trie data structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tds

trie-data-structure

trie implementation in javascript, with insert and search functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago

autocomplete-trie

AutoComplete Trie

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago

meta-trie

Quick and consistent binary encoding of data structures.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
qt

quick-trie

Implementation of trie for faster search

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

node-ternary-search-trie

A simple class for ternary search trie implemented in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago