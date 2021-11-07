Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Trie Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nt
native-trie
Native trie module for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
td
trie-d
Ready to use trie datastructure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@nano-sql/core
Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tn
trie-node
A trie implementation for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eds
efficient-data-structures
Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
nano-sql
Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
act
actree
Autocomplete tree with O(n) efficient search
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
@nosweat/scrabble
Simple node scrabble solver using a trie data structure.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tds
trie-data-structure
trie implementation in javascript, with insert and search functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
autocomplete-trie
AutoComplete Trie
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
meta-trie
Quick and consistent binary encoding of data structures.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qt
quick-trie
Implementation of trie for faster search
Save
AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-ternary-search-trie
A simple class for ternary search trie implemented in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package