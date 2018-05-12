Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best Node.js Tree Structure Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tm
tree-model
Manipulate and traverse tree-like structures in javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
848
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
frb
functional-red-black-tree
A purely functional red-black tree data structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
18.1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spl
splaytree
Fast splay-tree data structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
179K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
node-interval-tree
An Interval Tree data structure.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
att
array-to-tree
Convert a plain array of nodes (with pointers to parent nodes) to a nested data structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tre
treeize
Converts row data (in JSON/associative array format) to tree structure based on column naming conventions.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
929
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
btm
backbone-tree-model
Tree data structure using Backbone Model and Collection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eds
efficient-data-structures
Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tts
tree-to-string
Convert a tree structure into a human friendly string
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package